Jerry Mitchell Clark
Services for Jerry Mitchell Clark, 74, of Diboll, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Clark was born March 26, 1946, and died Sept. 30, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
Thelma Dell (Womack) Donnell
Services for Thelma Dell (Womack) Donnell, 92, of Woodville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Donnell was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Lufkin and died Oct. 1, 2020, in Woodville.
Dennis E. Hendry
Services for Dennis E. Hendry, 62, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Mr. Hendry was born Feb. 22, 1958, and died Sept. 30, 2020, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Robert Hightower
Services for Robert Hightower, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. Mr. Hightower was born Feb. 11, 1951, and died Sept. 23, 2020.
Lorne Johnson
Services for Lorne Johnson, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Johnson died Oct. 1, 2020, in Lufkin.
James D. McDonald
Services for James D. McDonald, 84, of Nacogdoches, are pending with Shafer Funeral Hom. Mr. McDonald was born Aug. 17, 1936, and died Sept. 29, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Jennifer Louise Poteet
Services for Jennifer Louise Poteet, 56, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. Ms. Poteet was born May 17, 1964, and died Sept. 23, 2020.
