William D. “Deeky” Thompson
Services for William D. “Deeky” Thompson, 79, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Harborlight Church, with Bro. D. R. McNaughton and Bro. Brad Forest officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Thompson was born October 6, 1941 in Diboll, Texas, the son of the late Mary Elma (Andersen) and Louy Jewel Thompson. He passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Thompson was employed at the Paper Mill for 37-1/2 years before retiring. He loved fishing, going to church, spending time with those he loved, and cooking fish and brisket for friends and family. He married Mary Scarborough Thompson on May 10, 1963; they were married for 57 years.
All Pawpaw ever wanted for Christmas was for us to keep doing right, keep going to church, be happy, and to remember that he loves us.
He was a longtime member of Harborlight Church of Lufkin. He spent many hours helping to build the church. He never met a stranger; he loved to talk and was a great storyteller. He enjoyed fishing with Thelma and Paytria and playing dominoes with, “Momma”, Mary Ann and Shirley.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ella Thompson of Lufkin; sons, Peyton Thompson and wife Becca of Huntington, and Tracy Thompson and wife Rhonda of Diboll; daughters, Paytria Lopez and husband Frank of Lufkin and Ella Bishop and husband Joe of Rusk; grandchildren, Heather and husband Chris, Joshua, Kade and wife Kerri, Kolt, Brianna, Dylan, Emily and Skyler, Ty, Presley and Cody, Jordan and husband Elijah, Micah and Kansas; great-grandchildren, Taegan, Briley Kate, Gunnar, Kadee Jo and Harper; bonus grandchildren, Ashley, Sean, Phillip, Eddie, Mya, Cora, Jordan, Eli, Nina, J J and Jacob; sisters, Wanda Mettlen and Linda Fondren; brother, Myrton Thompson and wife Judy; sisters-in-law, Linda Mills and husband Buddy, Thelma Houston, Frances Thompson and Mary Ann Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Ellison and Mary Landrum; brothers, L. G. Thompson and Melvin R. Thompson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Peyton and Milver Scarborough; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Paytria and Robert LaMar; and brothers-in-law, Larry Scarborough and Wally Houston.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Thompson, Kade Thompson, Kolt Thompson, Ty Thompson, Micah Solly and Elijah Branton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Harborlight Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
