Mass of Christian Burial for Rebecca Luna, 33, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll with Fr. Luis Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Rebecca was born June 19, 1988, in Lufkin, Texas, to Jose Antonio Luna and Rebecca (Morado) Luna, and died Monday, October 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Rebecca was full of life. She loved her daughter with all her heart, loved the kids she worked with, and loved her nieces and nephews. Rebecca gave so much to the kids in her life, and they loved her. She enjoyed laughter, eating chicken, and drinking beer while spending time with family. Rebecca loved to make memories vacationing with her loved ones. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Khalessi Hernandez; sisters, Amabel Trujillo and husband Jonathan, Betty Lou Lopez and husband Faustino, Isabel Banuelos and husband Lewis, and Elizabeth Luna; nieces and nephews, Seth Donaldson, Jonathan Trujillo Jr., Faustino Lopez IV, Tatiana Lopez, Tristan Lopez, and Lewis Banuelos Jr., significant other, Marco Lopez; mother, Rebecca Luna, and numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jose A. Luna.
Pallbearers will be Tino Lopez III, Alex Lopez, Lewis Banuelos, Jonathan Trujillo, Seth Donaldson, and Tino Lopez IV.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
