Nadia Munoz
Funeral services for Nadia Munoz, 13, of Diboll will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Diboll Civic Center with Pastor Ben Merritt officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family requests everyone attending to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the current outbreak.
Nadia was born August 21, 2007 in Nacogdoches, Texas to Nora Linda (Robles) and Gabriel Munoz, and died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Nadia was a ray of “Son”shine to all that knew her. She shined her light for Jesus every single day! With a smile as big as the Texas sky and beautiful brown eyes that sparkled when she laughed, Nadia lit a room as soon as she walked in. She was a total girly-girl and loved anything that glittered and sparkled. Brice called his sister “Naughty Nadia” because she always got her way. If you don’t know, things were done on her time, or else! Just like every other teenager we know, she always had her cell phone and had an obsession with all the Tik Tok trends. She loved to be creative, and was crazy about making slime. Her spunky, sassy spirit will be tremendously missed.
But even greater than her large personality, was her love for friends and family. From loving on the babies in the church nursery, to spending time with her beloved cousins, love always radiated from her. Even as a little girl, her fierce love for God and her family was very evident. Nadia loved to worship and dance around freely. Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” and “Rescue” were some of her favorite songs.
In March of 2021, Nadia made the greatest decision and commitment of her short life. From her hospital bed in Houston, Nadia accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior, and never looked back. She had so much passion for the Lord and the promises He made, even at her young age. Much of Nadia’s life was spent fighting a valiant battle. Her body was weak and tired. But Nadia’s compassion and determination to make a difference lives on, even after her earthly body has passed. Nadia gave the gift of sight to someone she will never meet, by donating her corneas. She will be missed every single day, but we know that Nadia is now ultimately healed and seeing the most beautiful sparkles in Heaven.
Survivors include her parents, Gabriel and Nora Munoz of Diboll; brother, Brice Munoz of Diboll; grandparents, Lazaro, Jr. and Maria Robles of Diboll; grandfather, Frederico Munoz and wife Carolina of Corrigan; aunts and uncles, Lazaro III and Cristy Robles, Belinda and Junior Sanchez, Homar Munoz, Carla Munoz, Max Munoz; cousins, Bobby, Austin, J.J., Azlin, Brianna, Annette, Steven, Estaban, Giovanni; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Amelia Nino Munoz.
Pallbearers will be Brice Munoz, Lazaro Robles, Jr., Lazaro Robles III, Austin Robles, J.J. Robles, Steven Sanches, Frederico Munoz, and Junior Sanches.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.