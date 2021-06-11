Joey L. Rocka, Jr.
Services for Joey L. Rocka, Jr. 56, of Huntington, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the First United Pentecostal Church, with Bro. Joe Stanley officiating.
Joey was born July 17, 1964 in Beaumont to Joey L. Rocka, Sr. and Geraldene (Kelley) Rocka. He passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas.
Joey served 40+ years as a fire fighter, and was the fire chief of Moffitt Fire Department for 2 years. He loved working with two-way radios and he was an EMTI.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Rocka; daughter, Kellie Marie Rocka; stepmother, Helen Rocka, and numerous extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronnie Yellott.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening June 12, 2021 at First United Pentecostal Church.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.