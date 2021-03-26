Lucille Butler
Services for Lucille Butler, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Butler was born March 18, 1930, in Lufkin and died March 23, 2021, in Lufkin.
James Goolsby
Private services will be held for James Goolsby, 65, of Lufkin. Mr. Goolsby was born Oct. 26, 1955, in Lufkin and died March 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Jeff Jackson
Graveside services for Jeff Jackson, 76, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Diboll Cemetery. Mr. Jackson was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Seven Oaks and died March 22, 2021, in Houston.
George Earl (Snoop) Mason
Services for George Earl (Snoop) Mason, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Mason was born Aug. 25, 1952, in Lufkin and died March 16, 2021, in Lufkin.
Ann (Thomas) ‘Mimi’ Montes
Mass of Christian Burial for Ann (Thomas) “Mimi” Montes, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Moral Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Montes was born March 11, 1951, in Corrigan and died March 24, 2021, in Lufkin.
Elizabeth Wylynn Stringer
Services for Elizabeth Wylynn Stringer, 75, of Pasadena, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Center and died March 22, 2021, in Pasadena.
Debra Whitmill
Services for Debra Whitmill, 61, of Tyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Whitmill was born July 28, 1959, and died March 15, 2021, in Tyler.
