Vickie Susan Galloway
Memorial services for Vickie Susan Galloway, 71, of Lufkin, will be held at LifePoint Church in Hudson on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The family will be receiving guests at 10:00 a.m., followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
Vickie was born January 31, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas, the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Posey) and Stafford Villot. She passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving husband and children.
Vickie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, James “Tony” Galloway; daughter, Brandi Galloway; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Crystal Galloway; grandchildren, Kierstin Jinkins, Jarrod Jinkins, Zoey Galloway, Madison Mewbourn, Trinity Galloway, Alyssa Mewbourn, Zara Hardy; great-grandchild, Blazie Land; siblings, David Villot, Cathy Melancon and Jodie Dailey; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Michael Hilton.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.