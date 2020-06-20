Geraldine Gladys Spivey (Belote)
Funeral services for Geraldine Gladys Spivey (Belote), 95, of Lufkin will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Adrian Neal officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Spivey was born April 12, 1925 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Mary (Reynolds) and Sam Tucker, and died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Spivey was a life-long resident of Lufkin. She worked in the Mother’s Day Out Program at First Christian Church for 26 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and loved all her babies dearly. Mrs. Spivey was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Marvin and Jeanene Hale of Diboll, Steven and Tanya Spivey of Lufkin, Douglas and Pam Spivey of Nacogdoches; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe W. Spivey.
Pallbearers will be Justin Thompson, Eric Lamb, Ethan Pennington, Evan Pennington, and Ronnie Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Pennington, Craig Hale, Mason Jones, Donald Stringer, and David Shelton.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Hospice in the Pines for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
