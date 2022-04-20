Barron "BL" Bentley Apr 20, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Barron “BL” Bentley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barron “BL” Lee Bentley, 70, of Lufkin was born on September 17, 1951. He passed away on April 15, 2022 at his home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Bl Barron Lee Bentley University Lufkin Pass Away Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLISD rejects student’s appeal to remove fighting from his disciplinary recordMan accused of slipping away from authoritiesLufkin man accused of making a false insurance claim in 2021 on a truck repossessed in 2018Lufkin police find woman dead in vehicle in dollar store parking lot14-year-old girl in 'extremely critical' condition in Houston-area hospital after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident on Pershing14-year-old dies in hit-and-run; police still searching for suspectLufkin police seeking man wanted for organized criminal activityS&T Pit Burgers serves up a feast for the sensesPVILCA inducting four Dunbar student-athletes into Hall of FameSales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies on tap for this weekend Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
