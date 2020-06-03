Dr. David A. ‘Cookie’ Cook
Services for Dr. David A. “Cookie” Cook, 65, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Dr. Cook was born Jan. 17, 1955, and died May 28, 2020, at his residence.
William D. ‘Bo’ Dickerson
Services for William D. “Bo” Dickerson, 74, of San Augustine will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral Home. Mr. Dickerson was born March 29, 1946, and died May 29, 2020.
J. Fred Hoge III
Memorial services for J. Fred Hoge III, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Keltys United Methodist Church. Mr. Hoge was born Sept. 6, 1946, and died April 22, 2020, at his residence. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Betty Jay Holland
Services for Betty Jay Holland, 77, of Huntington, were Tuesday in the Cemetery Pavilion at Rocky Springs/Old Center Cemetery with interment following. Ms. Holland was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Nacogdoches, and died May 30, 2020, in a Lufkin hospice facility. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Gregory McMillon
Services for Gregory McMillon, 57, of Wells, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. McMillon died June 2, 2020, in Lufkin.
Charles Nelson Oliver
Services for Charles Nelson Oliver, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery. Charles was born Jan. 26, 1934 in Lufkin and died June 1, 2020, at a local nursing facility. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Constance Theresa Watson Skoug
Private services for Constance Theresa Watson Skoug, 85, of Apple Springs, will be announced at a later date. In respect of her wishes, her family has decided not to have a formal service. Mrs. Skoug was born Jan. 12, 1935, and died May 29, 2020, in Lufkin. Gipson Funeral Home, directors
Jacoby Wheeler
Services for Jacoby Wheeler, 43, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Wheeler died May 31, 2020, in Lufkin.
