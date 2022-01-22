Tanisha Rochelle Butler

Tanisha (NeNe) Butler (44) was born on July 14, 1976, and raised in Lufkin, Texas with 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She died in Woodland Heights Hospital due to COVID-19 complications on January 17, 2022. Tanisha was preceded in death by her brother, Gerome Butler, and her grandparents, Acie Lee Riley and Una Faye Williams, and Jim and Azilee Butler (Holman). She leaves behind her children, Ty’Darrius Butler and Ke’Myrah Dewalt, her parents, Earl L. Riley and Bettie L. Henderson (Butler), and her siblings, Johnny Johnson, Jr. (Sabrina), Marcus Riley, Monica Cole, Eric Johnson, Starsa Perry (Devan). She also leaves Porshia Cole and JaBroderick Johnson, who she has always considered as her sister and brother, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that she loved dearly and had a special place in her heart.
Tanisha graduated from Lufkin High School in 1995 and afterwards enrolled at Angelina College and received her Nurse Aide License. She worked as a Nurse Aide for 10 years before she answered her calling in child development. She received a Childcare Directors’ License and completion certificates in child development. Before she passed away, she was employed with Kid’s Inc. Learning Center. She worked in the childcare field for about 20 years and bonded in a special way with each of the young children she taught. Tanisha was baptized as a Baptist and became a member of the Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church. She loved planning parties and special events for friends and family. She enjoyed spending time and taking trips with her family.
Gravesite services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. by Colonial Mortuary at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
