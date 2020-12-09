Services for Reba Scogin Barrett, 86, of Groveton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Barrett was born April 18, 1934 in Groveton, Texas, the daughter of the late Dubie (Sanford) and Ernest Scogin. She passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mrs. Barrett was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and aunt. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed gardening, canning and spending time with her dogs.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Williamson and husband John of Crockett, Susan Beth Paulson and husband Steve of Groveton, Tina Patterson and husband Jim of Apple Springs, and Rhonda Barrett Molina of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Quinton, Brittney and Ashley; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion Buttons.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barrett was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Barrett; daughter, Barbara Barrett; granddaughters, Johnna Aliss Williamson, Lana Barbe and LeeAnn Molina; grandsons, Stephen Petty and Christopher Petty; and great-grandson, Gracen Roy.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.