William Scott (Bill) Bruce (April 4, 1950 — March 20, 2022) Bill was born in Lufkin, TX to loving parents, Doyle and Helen Bruce. As he wished, he died at his beloved home in Edom, TX. Bill is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law; Neelie and Bryn Jones of Flower Mound, TX and Natalie and Paul Milhauser of Amarillo, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Glenda Bruce of Tyler, TX; sister, Paula Ashworth of The Woodlands. TX;and grandchildren, Caleb, Blake and Tyler Jones, Madison and McKensie Milhauser; nephews, Ryan and Travis Bruce and James Ashworth,and a host of relatives and many friends. Bill graduated from Lufkin High School in 1968. As a young’un, Bill loved getting dirty and muddy which no doubt contributed to his success as an All-District tackle for the Lufkin Panthers. He graduated from SFA with a degree in Business in 1972. Upon graduating, he was Warehouse Manager for McKesson and Robbins in Houston, TX. After several years, Bill returned to Lufkin and learned to lay brick with his father. Eventually he returned to Houston and worked as a salesman for a steel company. Later, Bill bumped into David Spivey, a high school friend. They became roommates for several years, and had more than their fair share of fun. Tiring of the city life, they decided to move to Tyler, TX where Spivey trained Bill as a landman. He remained in this capacity until his cancer diagnosis in 1994. Bill waged a courageous battle with cancer for the rest of his life. Bill was born with an innate curiosity. All types of machinery fascinated him. He was not satisfied until he had taken it apart, put it back together again, and it always worked better than ever. He taught himself to play guitar. His love of music and playing guitar with his friends/bands was a lifelong passion. Bill had opinions. And, he shared them — good or bad. He was also the person you could always count on when asked. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Bill is unforgettable. A casual, come and go Celebration of Life will be held April 10 from 12 — 5 at Edom City Limits in Edom, TX.
