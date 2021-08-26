Raymond Baldwin
Graveside services for Raymond Baldwin, 71, of Moscow, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Shiloh Cemetery. Mr. Baldwin was born Feb. 16, 1950, in Camden, and died Aug. 23, 2021, in Lufkin.
Enrique Gonzalez
Services for Enrique Gonzalez, 48, of Douglass, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Gonzalez was born April 12, 1973, and died Aug. 22, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
