Deedra passed away August 7, 2020 in a local hospital in Lufkin Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Of Lufkin Texas.
Deedra was born July 21, 1958 in Cheyenne Wyoming to Vera Fay Elliott Derryberry and the late James “ Jim” Derryberry. She lived most of her life in Burke Texas and attended school in Diboll Texas. She was of the Baptist faith.
Deedra was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, and Aunt , Always put her family first. She worked for over 40yrs in customer service management. She never met a stranger and was loved by so many. She never asked or needed a lot in life, she was content with watch she had she could take nothing and turn it into something. Words do not explain the loss of a mother as she will be missed more than words could ever explain. We will all see her again as God has added another angel into his Kingdom. Fly high and shine bright momma as you will forever be missed here on earth. Until we meet again we love you and will miss you more than we will ever be able to put into words .
She is survived by her son and daughter in law Walter and Christy Matthews of Diboll Texas. Her daughter Dianne Matthews of Burke Texas. Grand daughters Kaitlynn Matthews and Hope Matthews of Diboll Texas. Grandson Demitrius Rushing of Lufkin Texas. Mother and Stepfather Fay and Austin Elliott of Diboll Texas. Brother and Sister in law Elwin and Sarah Derryberry of Burke Texas. Niece and husband Jenny and Jonathon Kelly of Livingston Texas. Stepsister Deana Roberson. Stepbrother Daryl Elliott. Step nephew Eric Russell. 3 great nieces , 2 Great great nieces, as well as other cousins and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father James Derryberry, her baby sister Olena Fay Derryberry. Her grandparents and aunt Callie and Uncle Curtis Pugh. Her Uncle A.J. Elliott and her stepbrother Robert Elliott.
Celebration of life at later date
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.