James Edward “Jamie” Calhoun
Funeral services for James Edward “Jamie” Calhoun, 78, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Rusty Calhoun officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Mr. Calhoun was born February 7, 1942 in Mexia, Texas to the late Ruby Lucille (Roberts) and Cecil Welton Calhoun, and died Monday, November 16, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Calhoun worked as a Safety Coordinator/Operator for Anheuser-Busch for more than 45 years. He continued working up into his 70’s, which is a testament of the hard worker and true provider he was for his family. He and Bessie enjoyed doing woodwork together and shopping. He coached Little League Baseball when his sons were playing, loved taking his sons and grandsons hunting and fishing, and the time spent with them. He was always the first one to jump when someone called and needed help, never asking for anything in return. He took up sewing during COVID to make masks for people who needed them. He loved everyone unconditionally and never met a stranger. He taught us to treat everyone with love and respect.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Bessie Calhoun of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Scott Shipley of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law, James and Cindy Calhoun of Galveston, David and Alma Calhoun of Virginia, Cecil and Yvette McDaniel Calhoun of Splendora; grandchildren and spouses , Krystal and Chris Stanbery, James Michael Marion and Cortney Shipley, Zachary and Megan Shipley, Andrew Russell Milton and Ambrosia Collins Calhoun, Lacey LeAnn and Nathan Durrett, Eric James Kenneth Calhoun, Cody and Allison Calhoun, David Nikko Calhoun, Noah Lukan Calhoun, Hunter Adam McDaniel Calhoun, Ashley Renee McDaniel Calhoun, Aspen Ray McDaniel Calhoun, Shea Sebastian McDaniel Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Jed, Liam, Levi, Gunner, Ryleigh, Ellie, Alyssa, Skyler, Damien, Carter, Kimber, Cody; nephews, Rusty Calhoun and wife Bonnie, Scott and Tammy Brazell Calhoun; niece, Dena Bartlett; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His family included Bessie’s very large family where he was unconditionally accepted by the Smith family with open hearts from the start, which meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Matthew and Minnie Bell Roberts; brother, Reagan Calhoun; and sister, Betty Lennox.
Pallbearers will be James Michael Marion Shipley, Zachary Shipley, Andrew Russell Milton Calhoun, Eric James Kenneth Calhoun, David Nikko Calhoun, Noah Lukan Calhoun, Hunter Adam McDaniel Calhoun, Cody Poteet, Aspen Ray McDaniel Calhoun and Chris Stanbery.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
