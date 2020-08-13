Zelda Ann Roberts
Services for Mrs. Zelda Ann Roberts will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the chapel at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena, Louisiana with Dr. Mark Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Pritchard Cemetery in Rhinehart, Louisiana under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Jena, Louisiana.
The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena, Louisiana.
Mrs. Roberts, 76, of Huntington, Texas, was born March 19, 1944 in Archie and passed from this life on Monday, August 10, 2020. She worked for Norman Frede Chevrolet in Clear Lake City, Texas for 38 years. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, and Shiloh Spur Longhorn Cattle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Coleman; brothers, Gus Coleman and Jimmie Dale Coleman; paternal grandparents, Walter and Rosa Coleman; maternal grandparents, Jim and Fannie Pritchard.
Those left to cherish in her memory include her husband, John Roberts; daughters, Shanda Lynn Timmons of Huntington, Texas, Teresa “Terry” Pullig (Tim) of Pineville, Louisiana, Cheryl “Kay” Jenkins (Jeffrey) of Bogalusa, Louisiana; brothers, Terry "Buddy" Coleman, Joe Paul Coleman; sister, Donna Jean Wiggins; grandsons, Jance E. Floyd of Midland, Texas, Chris Pullig of Pineville, Louisiana, Cody Pullig of Lafayette, Louisiana, Austin Trojacek of Houston, Texas, Brodie Jenkins and Hayden Jenkins of Bogalusa, Louisiana; granddaughters, Christian Nash of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jarra Zann Timmons of Deer Park, Texas; great grandchildren, Ashton Pullig, R.J. Burk, Dylan Nash, Abram Sacra; best-friends, Genette and Carl Cruse of Onalaska, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry “Buddy” Coleman, Joe Paul Coleman, Clift Bomer, Matt Allen, Chris Pullig, and Austin Trojacek.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jance Floyd, Jeffrey Jenkins, Carl Cruse, and Cody Pullig.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
