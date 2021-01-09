Funeral services for Lois Louise Nash, 84, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Charlie Hodge officiating. Interment will follow at New Church Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Lois was born February 6, 1936 in Houston, Texas, to O.A. Payne and Mary Lois (Lamberth) Payne, and died Friday, January 8, 2021 in Lufkin.
Lois dedicated her life to serving others. She worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Downtown Houston for 35 years, and at local Lufkin hospitals and doctor’s offices for 15 years. She spent her nights teaching classes at Angelina College. Anyone who knew her will dearly miss her.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell Nash and Mandy of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony Nash and Linda of Huntington; son, Terry Alan Nash; numerous grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Susie Ellis and Carl of Zavalla; special friend, Francis McVary of Moss Hill; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Linnwood Eugene Nash and Jackie Lynn Nash; daughter, Jennie Taylor; brothers, Jimmy Payne and Jerry Payne; and special friend, Charles McVary.
Pallbearers will be David Toler, Guy Davis, Jimmy Parnell, Bo Jones, Charlie Nash, and Scott Hodge.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tuesday at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
