Virginia Martha Denney
Memorial services for Virginia Martha Denney, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Herty Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Denney was born March 23, 1942, in Los Angeles, and died Aug. 28, 2021, in Lufkin.
Don Allen Dickerson
Services for Don Allen Dickerson, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harborlight Church. Graveside services with military honors will follow in Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Mr. Dickerson was born March 4, 1935, in Keltys, and died Aug. 27, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
