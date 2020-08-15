Oliver Ray Hendrick
Funeral services for Oliver Ray Hendrick, 76, of Lufkin will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastview United Pentecostal Church, located at 1407 N. Medford Drive, with Brother David Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Hendrick was born October 19, 1943 in Shamrock, Texas, to Dale and Marjorie Sisemore Hendrick. He grew up in Wheeler County and graduated from Briscoe High School. He attended Clarendon Jr. College on a Basketball Scholarship. Mr. Hendrick was employed by Natural Gas Pipeline and retired after 30 years of service. A year later he returned to work 15 years as a Pipeline Inspector.
During his Senior year, Ray drove a school bus for Briscoe High School. This is where he met and fell in love with a new student on his bus route, Linda Mae Fish. They were married August 21, 1963. Together they had three boys, to which he passed down his love for God, faithfulness to church an avid love for hunting and fishing.
Mr. Hendrick was preceded in death by his father, Marion Dale Hendrick and brother, Joe Hendrick.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Hendrick of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Teresa Hendrick of Copperas Cove, Mark and Missy Hendrick of Lufkin, Robert and Deborah Hendrick of Salado; mother, Margorie Hendrick of Childress; grandchildren, Kela Tinoco and husband Jocsan, Kenny Hendrick and wife Keila, Heather Dunn and husband Jared, Colton Hendrick, Cailee Hendrick, Cade Hendrick, Ty Hendrick and wife Katherine; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Carrie Hendrick of Amarillo, Martin and Deborah Hendrick of Karval, Colorado; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and David Caldwell of Childress; and a host of great relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cade Hendrick, Ty Hendrick, Colton Hendrick, Kenny Hendrick, Jocsan Tinoco, and Jared Dunn.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service at the church.
