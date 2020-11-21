Renita Darlene Galindo
Funeral services for Renita Darlene Galindo, 61, of Nacogdoches, will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Victory Assembly of God in Lufkin with Bro. Mike Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Galindo was born July 13, 1959 in Lufkin, Texas, to Wylie Joe and Delma Joyce Willis, and died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Galindo attended Victory Assembly of God Church. She had a green thumb and enjoyed working in her garden. Mrs. Galindo also enjoyed being outdoors in the sun and swimming in her pool. She loved her family and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Guillermo Galindo of Nacogdoches; son and daughter-in-law, William Josh and Rebecca Galindo of Nacogdoches; grandson, Jimmy Bryan of Lufkin; granddaughters, Jessica Stone of Georgia, Dallas Johnson of Montgomery, TX, and Melissa Green of Dallas; 3 great-grandchildren; parents, Wylie and Delma Joyce Willis of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Ronnie Garcia of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Sherry Willis of Lufkin; sister, Kay Smith of Nacogdoches; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Deanna Pride Willis Lazarine and Destiny Danielle Green; and brother, Anthony Wayne Willis.
Pallbearers will be Orlando Martinez, Orlando Martinez Jr., Juan Carlos Martinez, David Willis, Matthew Lawrence, and Jimmy Bryan.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Victory Assembly of God in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
