S. J. Du Bose of Blanco, TX., was born in Diboll Texas to Sidney and Gladys Du Bose in 1934, and he finished his earthly race on Sunday, November 14th, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney J. & Gladys Du Bose, his wife Caroline Du Bose, sister Bobbie Jewel Rhodes, and daughter Debbie Linebarger.
He is survived by son Bradley C. Du Bose & wife Tammy, daughter Linda Del Angel & husband Flavio, son-in-law Mark Linebarger, grandchildren Tabitha Johnson, Gabriele Linebarger, Joshua Linebarger, Tiffany Cruz, Clint Linebarger, Alison Phillips and Bethany Santiago and a ton of in-laws, outlaws and beloved friends. He also has 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
S. J. was an artist, inventor, outdoorsman and a Man of God. He faithfully served at Liberty Lighthouse Fellowship in Johnson City, prayed fervently for his family and loved his Lord and the church. He retired to the hill country of Texas in 1992 after working 35 years at Solvay Polymers (formerly Celanese) in Deer Park, TX.
His loving spirit brought him many lifelong friends and impacted many lives. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement. At the end of his life all S. J. talked about was when he could get back to the “top of that hill” (meaning his ranch in the hill country). Well, he may not have made it back to that hilltop but he is surely walking and enjoying the heights of heaven today!
Dad, you fought a good fight, you finished your race! You kept the faith!
Thanks for marking the trail for the rest of us!
Services times will be Saturday, November 20, with viewing starting at 11:30 and funeral at 12:30 at Liberty Lighthouse Fellowship (321 Old River Crossing, Johnson City 78636). Burial to follow at Kneupper Cemetery and celebration following at the ranch. Remembrances may be made to “Hope School” at Liberty Lighthouse or the Gideons International.
