Mass of Christian Burial for Ramiro Jasso, Jr., 45, of Diboll will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Ruben Figuero officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Ram was born May 3, 1977 in Lufkin, Texas to Dominga (Robles) and Ramiro Jasso, Sr., and died Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Lufkin.
Ram was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He “worked” at UPS for 20 years. He enjoyed every minute of it! All the people that surrounded his daily grind enriched his life greatly.
To Ram, the best way to bring people together was with good food, laughter and music.
He was a man who always had a smile on his face, never met a stranger and was a friend for life. At any given moment, Ram would stop what he was doing to help a friend in need.
He loved his family and friends passionately, but his true love was Tejano music, #purotejano.
Ram believed he was the best cook and for the lucky ones who were able to eat his food agreed with him. We just didn’t always tell him because his ego would swell.
A new passion Ram was pursuing was raising roosters, and he already declared he was the best. All respects to Eli and Chema.
Ram lived his life to the fullest, with no regrets. He looked forward to his yearly family vacation and his sabbatical fishing trip.
DJ Ram Productions was a business he built with pride. Through that business he was able to make so many new friends and share the love of music.
The party will never be the same.
Survivors include his wife, Kelli (Fitzgerald) McCleskey of Diboll; children, Hayden McCleskey and wife Alie, Madison Jasso, Lilliana Jasso, and Mateo Jasso, all of Diboll; grandson, Maverick McCleskey of Diboll; mother, Dominga Jasso of Diboll; sister, Blanca Sanchez and husband Hugo of Diboll; nieces and nephews, Sarahi Sanchez, Ashton Sanchez, both of Diboll, Rudy Jasso of Beaumont, Suzi Jasso of Conroe; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ramiro Jasso, Sr.; son, Adam McCleskey; and niece, Valeria Jasso.
Pallbearers will be Lazaro Robles, Jr., Jon Alec Rodriguez, Marcos Perez, Elias Luna, Arturo Arevalo, Ramiro DeLeon, Rodney Cheshire, and Armando Almendarez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Torres, Larry Rodriguez, Guacamoles Mexican Grill and Cantina, and employees at UPS.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
