Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Ramiro Jasso, Jr.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ramiro Jasso, Jr., 45, of Diboll will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Ruben Figuero officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Haven Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.