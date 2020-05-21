Graveside services for Bobbie Aldrich Perkins Poland, 89, of Corpus Christi will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Manning Cemetery with Brother Cary Modisett officiating.
Mrs. Poland went to be with the Lord Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born February 6, 1931 in Crockett, Texas to the late Mary (Aldrich) and Loya B. Perkins.
Mrs. Poland was a loving wife, mother and best friend to all who knew her. Everyone in her home church, Lexington Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, looked forward to her hugs every time they saw her.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Sherrilyn and Roy Walker of Calallen, Kathy and Frank Anastos of Kingsport, Tennessee, Donald, Jr. and Mary Poland of Pflugerville, and Donna and Jeff Hudspeth of Zavalla; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Holcombe Lyon of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Betty Poland of Zavalla and Reiko Perkins of California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald R. Poland.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Poland’s grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 3525 S Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, or Thru the Bible Radio Ministry, P.O. Box 7100, Pasadena, California 91109.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
