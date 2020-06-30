Jell G. Cartwright
Services for Jell G. Cartwright, 53, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Cartwright died June 29, 2020, in Lufkin.
Alvin Glenn 'Sonny' Dominey
Graveside services for Alvin Glenn “Sonny” Dominey, 81, of Huntington, were held Monday in the Ben Walker Cemetery. Mr. Dominey was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Huntington and died June 26, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
William E. Moore
Services for William E. Moore, 81, of Huffman, formerly of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Masonic graveside services will follow in the Walker Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Moore was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Wells, and died June 28, 2020, in Huffman.
James Duke VanLue
James Duke VanLue, 40, of Tomball died June 27, 2020, in Zavalla. Mr. VanLue was born June 20, 1980, in Tomball. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.