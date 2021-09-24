Ella Oree Parsons
Graveside services for Ella Oree Parsons, 95, of Saratoga will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Concord Cemetery (203 FM 2743, Zavalla, TX 75980) with Brother Albert Hensarling officiating.
Ella Parsons was born December 24, 1925, in Saratoga, Texas to the late Nute and Lilly Blanche, and entered her heavenly home on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas.
Ella was born and raised in Saratoga, Texas and graduated from Saratoga High School. She met and married the love of her life, Albert “Al” Parsons, and together they made a home and raised three children. Mrs. Parsons had an outstanding love for people. She loved to cook for, entertain, and host people in the home that she shared with her husband and children. Mrs. Parsons was known for many things, but everyone certainly knew that you never left her home hungry. She had an unwavering love for her children, and the love only intensified when she became a Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother. At that point she was forever known as MamMaw. MamMaw made sure that each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren knew that she loved them. She held a special bond and individual relationship with each of them. You could see a twinkle in her eyes when they walked in the room, or she started talking about them.
Ella is survived by her three loving children: John Parsons and wife Dorothy, Henry “Statty” Parsons and wife Sharon, and Macie Grider Parsons. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John A. Parsons and wife Adriana, Dawn Parsons, James Parsons and wife Becki, Bryan Parsons and wife Cynthia, Mark Parsons and wife Melissa, Butch Wade Hart and wife Bonnie, and Kandy Oree Hart; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Each of which was the “apple of her eye”. She loved her family more than they could ever imagine. Mrs. Parsons leaves behind a legacy that will be carried on for generations to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert “Al” Parsons; brothers, Harold “Bully” and John; and son-in-law, Danny.
Pallbearers will be James, Butch Wade, Bryan, Mark, John A., Hayden, Turner, Zane, Zachery, Landon, Blake, Toby, Colston, Logan, and Grant.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Zane, Zachery, Landon, Blake, Toby, Colston, and Grant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas by using this link https://www.facebook.com/donate/342931847377428, or by mail P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Directors.
