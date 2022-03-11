Funeral services for Vickie Jo (DuBose) Cunningham, 59, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Josh Tesillo officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Cunningham was born August 14, 1962 in Houston, Texas to Dorothy (Garvin) and Autt DuBose, and died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas.
Mrs. Cunningham had resided in Lufkin for more than 20 years. She was an Insurance Adjuster, and also worked at Mercer Nissan for 24 years. She enjoyed sewing, playing 42, and spending time with her family. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. Mrs. Cunningham was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Seale of Etoile; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Kansas Cunningham of Huntington; grandchildren, Jonathon Turner, Aaric Brown, Mason Cunningham, Carson Cunningham, Cooper Cunningham, Kayleigh Cunningham, Kole Seale; mother, Dorothy DuBose of Zavalla; sister, Avis Parks of Conroe; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Autt DuBose; husband, Charles R. “Chuck” Cunningham; and sister, Patricia Ann Havens.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Boyd, Bradley Cunningham, Zach Turner, Tony Parks, Kirk Seale, Jonathon Turner, and Marcus Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mason Cunningham, Carson Cunningham, Cooper Cunningham, Kole Seale, and Johnnie Telano.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
