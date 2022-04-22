Funeral services for Harrison Avery Swor, 23, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reagan McClenny and Tim Beamon officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Carroway Family Reception Room from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m.
Harrison was born January 27, 1999 in Lufkin, Texas to Lesley Jari (Weldon) and Rodney E. Swor, and passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 in Lufkin.
Harrison was a 2017 graduate of Hudson High School. He played golf for Hudson High School and Howard Payne University. He loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. Harrison attended Timberland Drive Church of Christ with his parents.
Survivors include his parents, Rodney and Jari Swor of Lufkin; brothers, Collin Brett Swor and Ashly Yarbrough of Lufkin, Justin Swor of
Dallas; sister, Amy Beth Swor of Dallas; grandfather, Dewayne Weldon; grandmother, Jane Cotie; uncles, Vernon Swor and wife Cynthia, R.V. Swor and wife Suzanne, Judy Willis and husband Jim; aunts, Glenda Swor; Ava Sumners and husband Terry; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Letha Swor; great-grandmother, Frona Lee; uncle, Leland Ray Swor; and aunt, Dorothy Swor.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Eddings, John McLaughlin, Cade Griffin, Ethan Thornton, Kyle Davis, and Cason Jenkins.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
