Graveside services for Edwina Gilbert Lilly, 79, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Gilbert Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Lilly was born October 9, 1941 in Salem, Texas, the daughter of the late LaVera (Barclay) and Talmage Gilbert. She passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Lilly was a loving wife, mother and Memaw. She loved playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and sisters, and spending time at the casinos playing the slot machines. She traveled the country with her husband while he served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Lilly served alongside her husband in the family restaurant, “Pete’s Place”.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Lilly of Lufkin; daughters, Tiege Greening and Sonja Lilly, both of Lufkin; sister, Cora Sue Stone of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Laura Ann and Harvey Sloan of Lufkin; grandchildren, Michael Nathan, Jarrod Greening, Tonja Childers, Jessica Greening, Elizabeth Summers and Trenton Greening; great-grandchildren, Ashton Childers, Ana Greening, Madalyn Nathan, Kaleb Nathan, Halle Shine, Owen Greening, Allen Shine, Emmy Greening, Carlee Greening, Zowie Greer and Jasmine Shine; special friend, Marco Bautista; all friends from Coushatta; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Mrs. Lilly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald “Pete” Lilly; brother, Charles Talmage Gilbert; brother-in-law, Bill Stone; and son-in-law, Curtis Greening.
The family wants to thank Harbor Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Lilly.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
