Franklin Tillman “Bill” Fredregill
Funeral services for Franklin Tillman “Bill” Fredregill, 87, of Lufkin, TX, will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Joseph Fortenberry and Pastor Kent Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Fredregill was born September 25, 1933 in Huntsville, Texas, to Aaron Fredregill and Mary Lee (Patterson) Fredregill, and died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Conroe. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his sister, Nellie Jack Fredregill Garcia; daughters and sons-in-law, Dedra and Jody Channel of Conroe, TX; Delitha and Carl Hogg of Orange, TX; Demetra and Ricky Boyd of Lufkin, TX; Patricia and Bill Neal of Lufkin, TX; daughters, Kathrine Fredregill and Dorothy Fredregill of Lufkin, TX; sons, Donald Fredregill, David Fredregill, and Joe Vernon Fredregill all of Lufkin, TX; son, Charles Ray Rushing of Huntsville, TX; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Fredregill and Mary Lee (Patterson) Fredregill O’Rourke; sisters, Ethal Fredregill, Agnes Fredregill Dorsett, and Betty Bell Fredregill Baker; brothers, Wiley Eskel (Cowboy) Fredregill, James Autrey Fredregill, Joe Aaron Fredregill, and Mack Mitchell Fredregill; daughter, Donna Gwyn Vann; and grandson, Richard Gene McMullen.
Pallbearers will be Kelly D. Russell, Dwayne Fredregill, Donald Fredregill, David Lynn Fredregill, Harold Baker, and Curt Aaron Fredregill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Channel, Joe Vernon Fredregill, Bill Neal, Ricky Boyd, Carl Hogg, and Edgar (Man) West Sr.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.