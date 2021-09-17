Services will be held Saturday September 18th, 2021, at McNutt Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00am — 11:30am, and the chapel service will begin at 11:30am.
Danny Serrano was born on December 23, 1976, in Littlefield, Texas to Jesse Serrano and Manuela Serrano. He passed away on September 13, 2021, in Durant, Oklahoma.
Danny was a dependable, hardworking, loveable guy that had a huge heart. He had a great sense of humor always making everyone around laugh. He was always very outspoken but, Danny was a loving and thoughtful person who was always there to lend a helping hand. He was great at everything he did from cooking to crocheting to tattooing, if he didn’t know how to do it he was determined to figure it out. He was very crafty and artistic and also loved playing softball. Danny was a proud truck driver. He will be missed greatly by many.
Danny is survived by wife, Nancy Serrano; children, Kobe Serrano, Anita Serrano, Olivia Serrano; mother, Manuela Serrano; father, Jesse Serrano; siblings, David Serrano, Jessica Serrano; father-in-law, Justo Cepeda; sisters & brothers-in-law, Eloisa & Doug Frost, Anita & Kevin Ratsavong, Elizabeth & Rick Perales, Diana & Martin Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by mother-in-law, Paula Cepeda; and grandparents, Jose Villarreal, and Manuela Villarreal.
