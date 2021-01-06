Donald Wayne “Don” Wisener
Funeral services for Donald Wayne “Don” Wisener, 82, of Lufkin were held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Bald Hill Baptist Church with Brother Roger Fancher and his cousin, Brother John R. Wisener, officiating. Interment followed in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Wisener was born April 1, 1938 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Pauline (Johnson) and Leon Riley Wisener, and died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Wisener was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and graduated from Lufkin High School in 1956. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University and majored in mechanical engineering. He served in the Texas Army National Guard 49th Armored Division and retired from Abitibi Paper Mill following 39 years of employment. Mr. Wisener was a member of Bald Hill Baptist Church where he was the architect of the sanctuary who he helped build. His favorite vacation destination was Branson, MO where he traveled with friends, family, and made wonderful memories with his grandchildren. Mr. Wisener loved the Christmas season and decorations that lit up and made noise. He enjoyed building and craftsmanship, taking care of his lawn, and playing 42 with his closest friends.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Linda Beth (Freeman) Wisener of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and James Whittemore of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Sharon Wisener and Kevin and Jerrie Wisener, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Lacy and Jerry Lynch, Shara and Ben Rutledge, Luke and Amber Wisener, Jamie and Larry Powell, Hailey an Cory Burns, Laura and Wayne Beam, Leslie Wisener, Shelley and Ryan Reynolds, Bethany and Dane Lambert, Gabe Whittemore and Sabrina LaFlame, Lindsey McArthur, Jordan and Shelley Wisener, Sadie and Greg Goodwin, Kallie and Brody Capps, and Kadie Beth and Drew McVicker; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Trey Dixon, Tommy and Charlie Ann Powell, Camrynn and Ryan Lambert, Gabriel and William Whittemore, Weston Burns, Kinley Reynolds, Reagan, Jathyn, Jarred and Jackson Lynch, Lane and Ainsley Wisener, Madison and Hunter Beam, Kaylee, Kayden, Kelsey and Jeremiah McArthur, Kyson Bynum, Hadlee and Henlee Goodwin; and special friends, Pat and Dot Knox of Broaddus and Chuck and Patti Griffith of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, David Wisener.
Pallbearers were Cory Burns, Jordan Wisener, Gabe Whittemore, Luke Wisener, Weston Burns, and Larry Powell.
Honorary pallbearers were Pat Knox and the Victory Sunday School Class at Bald Hill Baptist Church.
A special thank you to Hospice in the Pines and all of his caregivers that were by his side.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bald Hill Baptist Church, 128 Leon Tillman Road, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
