Memorial services for William A. “Bill” Stroud, 85, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Stroud was born October 11, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Berniece (Ford) and William Ashley Stroud, Jr., and died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Stroud was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He retired as Vice President of Cost from Sullivan Graphics following 36 years of employment. He loved gardening, fishing, and hunting. Mr. Stroud was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Suzanne (White) Stroud of Lufkin; sons and daughter-in-law, Buddy Stroud of Hudson, Taylor and Brooke Stroud of Celina, and Parker Stroud and fiancée Ashley Acosta of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law. Julie and George McClain of Lufkin and Micah and Josh Bolton of McKinney; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Handley; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Suzie Stroud.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
