Betty Harvey
Graveside services for Betty Harvey, 75, of San Augustine County, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Harvey Cemetery in Broaddus. Mrs. Harvey was born Jan. 3, 1945, in San Augustine and died Aug. 18, 2020, in Angelina County. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Alfonce Hodge
Services for Alfonce Hodge Jr., 70, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Huntington First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Huntington Cemetery. Mr. Hodge was born Dec. 20, 1949, and died Aug. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Carolyn Reynolds
Services for Carolyn Reynolds, 73, of Houston are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Reynolds died Aug. 18, 2020, in Houston.
Lucille Rogers
Services for Lucille Rogers, 81, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Huff Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Rogers was born on Jan. 4, 1939, and died Aug. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Margie Smallwood
Services for Margie Smallwood, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 7-8 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Smallwood was born Dec. 29,1932, and died Aug. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
