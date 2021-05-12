Donnie Wayne Chandler
Services for Donnie Wayne Chandler, 77, of Pollok, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. He was born Dec. 29, 1943, in Wells and died May 9, 2021, in Lufkin.
Leroy (Johnnie) Diamond
Services for Leroy (Johnnie) Diamond, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Diamond was born June 11, 1944, in Lufkin and died May 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
James ‘Bubba’ Parrott
Memorial services for James “Bubba” Parrott, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at 196 Oaks St. in Huntington. He was born Oct. 25, 1964, in Beaumont and died May 7, 2021, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Brenda (Short) Themis
Services for Brenda (Short) Themis, 62, of Kingwood, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Ms. Themis was born Aug. 31, 1958, in Clarksville and died May 4, 2021, in Kingwood.
Mac Weldon White
Services for Mac Weldon White, 45, of Hudson, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mac was born Feb. 2, 1976, in Lufkin and died May 6, 2021, in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
