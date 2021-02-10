Rev. Ronnie Edward Coleman, Sr.
October 16, 1964 – February 5, 2021
A public viewing for Rev. Coleman will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 from 9-11 at the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll, followed by a private family service at 11 AM. An additional public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 from 12 noon – 6 PM at the Providence #1 Baptist Church in Leggett, TX. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Rest Mortuary, Cleveland, TX. Floral contributions may be delivered to the civic center on Saturday morning.
Ronnie was born October 16, 1964 to Samuel and Shirley Coleman as baby boy #6. The family later moved to Diboll where Ronnie attended school and graduated from Diboll High School. He later attended college at Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin State University, and Grand Canyon University. He worked many years for Temple Inland as a fork truck operator until an accident forced him to retire as disabled. He never allowed his physical disability to prevent him from helping others in his community. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing, visiting all the campuses in the district, listening to all genres of music, and conference calling with his five big brothers every day and his little sister.
Pastor Coleman accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of the First Shiloh Baptist Church in Diboll, where he accepted his calling to preach God’s uncompromising word. He then became the proud pastor of Providence #1 Baptist Church in Leggett, Texas in 1998, where he served until the Lord called him from labor to reward. He loved all who knew him, and never met a stranger.
Rev. Coleman served as a member and vice-president of the Diboll ISD board of trustees for 12 years and 9 months until God said it was time for him to come home. Affectionately known by district employees, students, and families as simply “Mr. Coleman”, he was a champion for children and affected many lives. For many years, Rev. Coleman served as the president of the Diboll Boys & Girls Club board, and was a member of the Executive Board for Boys & Girls Club. He also served a short time on the Angelina County Appraisal District.
Pastor Coleman leaves to cherish his memories: loving, devoted wife, LaMona; children: Ronnie Coleman, Jr. (Kacey) of Stafford, TX; Jonathan Coleman (Shamisha) of Spring, TX; Z’Calvin Coleman of Spring, TX; and Ashley Coleman of Diboll, TX; granddaughters: Adriana, Kyela, Vanessa, and Olivia Coleman; Parents: Samuel, Sr. and Shirley Coleman of Diboll; Brothers: Samuel Coleman, Jr. (Lesa) and Donald Coleman of Diboll; Dewayne Coleman (Carolyn) of Fulshear, TX; Ricky Coleman (Jenny) of Lapel, IN; Darrell Coleman (Robin) of Kerrville, TX; Sister: Judy Harris (Lonnie) of Benton, LA. He also leaves to cherish his memories his beloved Providence #1 Church family and a host of relatives and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.