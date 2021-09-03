Charles Thomas Metts
Charles Thomas (CT) Metts was born in Angelina County on May 10, 1935 to Winnie Denton Metts and Haywood Metts. He attended school in Central ISD, graduating in 1953 from Central High School. He married Shirley Kathryn Allen on May 12, 1954. They were married for sixty seven years, raising four children together. He died in his home in Angelina County on August 23, 2021, having lived for 86 years.
Charles was known for his work ethic. As soon as he was able to walk, his dad had him working in the fields. He continued to work hard all his life, earning the respect of the people around him. He had a contagious smile (with a little mischief thrown in for good measure) and could be hard-headed at times. That trait may have been passed down to his children!
He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956 and was a member of the 77th Special Airborne. When he returned from the Army, he worked at the Natural Gas Pipeline station in Lufkin.
Charles began his logging career in a partnership named Fen-Met and worked in the Polk County area for ten years. He ranched in New Mexico from 1979 to 1987, when he returned to Angelina County. He bought a log truck and began hauling logs.
When his son Denton graduated from college in 1990, Charles & Denton formed their logging business, Metts & Metts Logging, Inc. and began working together. Charles soon became known as “Biscuit” as that was his CB handle. Father and son worked for CalTex Lumber Company and G&S Lumber Inc. In 1995, they began working for Temple Inland Industries. They continued to work together until 2007, selling the business to Ellis & Ellis. After that Charles and Denton worked together in the farm & ranch business.
Everyone who worked for Charles respected him. He was fair, but expected everyone to work as hard as he did. One thing he was proud of was being considered one of the best in the logging business. He had the ability to look at a tract of land and estimate how much timber could be logged from it. He worked at being the best, setting a standard for himself, and competing against himself to see how he could do the task better.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Haywood and Winnie Metts, and his sisters, Sally Jo Lee and Margie Skinner.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Kathryn Allen Metts; daughters and sons-in-law, Vickey and Robert Giles of Porter, Texas, Kathy and Jerry Perkins of Atoka, Oklahoma, and Kimberly and Roger McClendon of Lufkin, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Denton and Rochelle Metts of Pollok, Texas. Grandchildren are John and Ashley Courtney, Sara Richards, Vanessa and Doug Williams, Seth and Paige Courtney, Christopher and Haley McClendon, Collyn and Jordan Oliver, Darian and Samuel Loggins, Kasey Perkins, and Wesley Metts. Great-grandchildren include Cade, Carson, Addison, Beckham, Tripp, Braden, Avery, Barrett, and Blair.
There will be a family service at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Affinity Hospice. A special thanks to the people who helped us during these last days and months: Erin from the Houston Veteran’s Administration, Cindy, Gwen, and Patricia of Affinity Hospice, and Laura Fondren.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
