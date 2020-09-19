Paula “Elaine” Cox
A memorial service for Paula “Elaine” Cox, 80, of Lufkin will be held 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lancewood Baptist Church with Eric Payton officiating. Elaine was born October 17, 1939 in Dublin, TX to the late Pauline (Self) and Millard Clinton Hickman and passed away September 12, 2020 in a local hospital.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Elaine with great joy, played a huge part in helping raise her 3 grandchildren. She worked at the Lufkin Antique Mall for many years and loved helping others. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Dana Cox of Lufkin; grandchildren, Sean, Cade, and Katie Cox of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Kathy Hickman of Howe, TX and Aileen Cox of Tabor City, NC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Atchley “Mike” Cox and brother, Clinton Hickman.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
