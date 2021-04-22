Memorial services for Rusty (Daniel, Jr.) Ray Hartman of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Harvey officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Rusty suddenly passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the age of 50. Rusty is survived and remembered by his parents, Danny and Louise Hartman; son, Trevin; sisters, Dona and Jay Bailey of Wells, Texas and Dena and Brad Miller of Lufkin, Texas; nieces, Charlsie and Alex Rives of Katy, Texas and Jaci Bailey of Lufkin, Texas; and nephew, Tanner Bailey of Wells, Texas.
Rusty was born in Tyler, Texas October 01, 1970. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1989 and joined the United States Marine Corps in February 1990, through June 1994. At the time of his discharge he was ranked Sergeant, with specialties as Rifleman and Marine Corps Security Force Guard. During his service he was awarded several medals, commendations, ribbons and badges. He was especially proud of graduating Airborne School. He was a member of the Wells Masonic Lodge #915 A.F. & A.M.
After the service he began working as a Millwright and was currently working at Angelina Forest Products. He took pride in his work and the friendships he made along the way.
Rusty loved his family, son, friends and the great outdoors - hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes. He had such a big heart and took pride in helping out others.
He is already missed by us all.
Other survivors include his girlfriend Tanya Pyles and several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trust of Trevin Slomba, c/o Commercial Bank of Texas, 1901 Tulane Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
