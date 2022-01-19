Funeral mass for Mark Abshire, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary will be from 5-6 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Abshire was born Feb. 21, 1963, in California and died Jan. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Cindy ‘Peanut’ Anthony
Services for Cindy “Peanut” Anthony, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Ms. Anthony was born Dec. 30, 1963, in Lufkin and died Jan. 16, 2022, in Tyler.
Keith Brandenburg
Keith Brandenburg, of Zavalla, was born Nov. 10, 1954, and died Jan. 13, 2022, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Elizabeth Herman
Elizabeth Herman, 80, of Trinity, was born April 6, 1941, in Dade, Florida, and died Jan. 16, 2022, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Lonnie Johnson
Services for Lonnie Johnson, 88, of Moscow, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Palestine Missionary Baptist Church in Chester. Interment will follow in the Darden Cemetery. Mr. Johnson was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Chester and died Jan. 13, 2022, at his residence. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Billie Louise Lahman
Private graveside Services for Billie Louise Lahman, 88, of Lufkin, were held Monday at Jackson Cemetery in Joaquin. Ms. Lahman was born Dec. 11, 1933, and died Jan. 15, 2022, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Robert McElroy
Graveside service for Robert McElroy, 63, of Douglass, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Waston Cemetery. Mr. McElroy was born April 30, 1958, in Houston, and died Jan. 13, 2022, in Tyler. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Shirley Stephens
Graveside services for Shirley Stephens, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Old Union Cemetery. Mrs. Stephens was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Lufkin and died Jan. 18, 2022, in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.