Memorial services for Dorothy Ann Hoffman, 86, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pinecrest Retirement Community Chapel in Lufkin with Bro. Bennie L. Boles officiating.
Ms. Hoffman was born August 9, 1935, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to James N. Hobson and Helen R. (Brownlee) Hobson, and died Monday, December 6, 2021, in Lufkin.
Ms. Hoffman loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings, reading and Bingo.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Connie Boles of Lufkin; son-in-law, Robert Conner of Diboll; grandchildren, Dustin Womack and wife Laura of Flower Mound, TX, Melinda Moyers and husband Daniel of Spring, TX, Lacy McNatt and husband Darren of Longview, TX, Kaleb Boles of Lufkin, Arlie and Autumn Conner of Lufkin, and Jason Conner of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Zack and Brady Womack, Luke and Sam Moyers, Katherine McNatt, and Cameron Conner; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Mary Hobson of Wichita Falls, Bill and Sheila Hobson of Elwood, IN, and Pat and Gloria Hobson of Yorktown, IN; sister, Jeannie Hobson of Elwood, IN; along with her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Ms. Hoffman was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Diane Conner; and great-granddaughter, Mya Womack.
