Jack Little
Jack Little was born in a cotton field May 10, 1931 in Colorado City, Tx and died September 4, 2020 in Lufkin, Tx. He resided in Lufkin, Alto, and Nacogdoches for most of his life. He served in the Army as a MP twice in Korea. He worked in the timber business as a pulpwood contractor and in recent years as a ‘‘horse trader,’’ buying and selling. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Melba of Lufkin; daughter Sandra Casey of Nacogdoches; son Sammy and wife Kristy of Stowell; grandson Joshua and wife Laurent of Austin; and granddaughter Katy of Midland. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please contribute to to the Heart Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.