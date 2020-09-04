Roby Tanner
Roby Tanner was born on November 12, 1942 in San Augustine, Texas. He was the son of Roby Tanner, Sr & Drucilla Nobles. He was the husband to Lessie (Coutee)Tanner for 61 years and the father to Lessita Fears of California, Roby Tanner, III of Dallas, Texas, Ramona Shepard of Houston, Texas and Yulonda Richard of Lufkin, Texas. He was a Vietnam Veteran while in the service of the Navy.
Services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at All Families Mortuary in Burke. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. He was born November 12, 1942 and died August 28, 2020.
