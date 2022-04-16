Sara Jean Presnall Ferguson of Odessa, Texas went to heaven on Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 9:15 PM.
Sara was born October 16, 1933 in Pollok, Texas to Edwin Payne Presnall and Sarah Mae Hooper Presnall.
Her parents preceded her in death as did her husband of 64 years, John (Jay) Ferguson and sisters Mary Louis Keele and Shirlee Ann Presnall Riley Rodgers.
Sara is survived by her son Jay and his wife Diana of Round Rock, Texas. She is also survived by two granddaughters Ashley Ragan and Bailey Ignasiak and husband, and three great granddaughters. Her grandchildren called her “Missy”. She is also survived by many cousins including Arlicia Ferguson Netto of Houston, Texas; Roy L. Alford of Hemphill, Texas and David Alford of Corpus Christi, Texas; and many dear friends, especially Helen Tinker who helped take care of Sara and her estate.
Sara and John Ferguson were married on October 9, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas. The two met while attending Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. In 1957 they moved to Odessa from Lufkin with their one-year-old son Jay. Sara loved God and was a Godly woman. Sara was a kind woman with a big heart.
Sara Jean Presnall Ferguson will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a member of Crossroads Fellowship Church.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Her ashes will be spread on the Chandler Ranch as she wished.
