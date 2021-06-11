Larry Durham
Larry was born April 27, 1961 to Lou Emma Havard Durham and Enoch Linwood Durham.
Larry loved to fish and was a sports fanatic, it did not matter what sport, as long as there was competition he would watch it.
He is survived by his mother Lou Emma Durham of Hudson, his wife Anjelica of Pasadena. His sons Larry Durham Jr. and wife Briana Rose of Toney, Alabama. Jacob Durham of Pasadena. Stepson Glen Spires of Columbus, Ohio.
Sister, Sherian Durham and husband Rubin Welch of Hudson, brothers Joey Havard and wife Celeste of Lufkin. Les Durham and wife Margaret of Waggoner, OK, Charles Buck and wife Alice of Durant, OK, Lloyd and wife Twala of Paris TX.
Brothers Nick, Jason, Keith, Kenny and Dean Durham.
Grand children, Scarlett Rose, Ella Rose, Lorraine Lou, and David Isaiah
Special friend Pam Harper.
Services will be Saturday June 12th at 2:00 pm at Chestnut Drive Baptist, Officiated by Cranford, Eulogy to be given long time friend Shon Laird.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.