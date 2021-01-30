Patrick J. Holley
Services for Patrick J. Holley, 60, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Holley died Jan. 29, 2021, in Lufkin.
Robert Basil ‘Bob’ Roper
Private services for Robert Basil “Bob” Roper, 92, of San Augustine, will be at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Interment will be at McGown Cemetery in Milam. Mr. Roper was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Milam, and died Jan. 28, 2021, in San Augustine.
Anibal Rosales
Anibal Rosales, 37, of Diboll, was born March 23, 1983, and died Jan. 28, 2021, at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Medical Center. His visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel.
Marilyn ‘Patrice’ Williams
Services for Marilyn “Patrice” Williams, 70, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Williams died Jan. 27, 2021, in Lufkin.
