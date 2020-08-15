Clare Herrick
Clare Herrick was born on June 11, 1929 and passed away on August 7, 2020. A gentler soul could not have been asked for in a loving and devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend. Clare will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those whose lives she touched.
As a dedicated educator, she taught elementary school in Benton, Louisiana until her retirement, and then moved to Lufkin, Texas and taught at Anderson Elementary School. She earned her Bachelor Degree from ULN in Monroe, Louisiana, and her Master’s Degree from Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. Clare was always involved in music, and sang in the choir most of her life. She really enjoyed playing handbells as well.
Clare loved to travel, and in addition to visiting almost all of the United States, she traveled abroad to many countries. She also willingly gave of herself to others, traveling with her church mission trips, and helping those in need in her own town. She volunteered at CHI St. Luke’s (Memorial) Hospital for nineteen years after her retirement. Clare belonged to several stitching groups, and she is known for her beautiful cross-stitch creations. Moving into Pinecrest Retirement Community in 2007, she loved her friends there and enjoyed traveling with the group. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to each and every employee at Pinecrest for enriching Clare’s life in so many ways, and to Hospice in the Pines for their professional and compassionate care.
Clare Herrick is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Herrick, and her sister Margie Shepherd.
She is survived by her children, Tom Carrington and wife Vernay, Bruce Carrington, and Connie Harrison and husband Roger, by grandchildren Amy and Sara, and great-grandson, Sean.
Clare was a faithful member of Christ Congregational Church in Lufkin, and was blessed to have so many friends in Christ there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Christ Congregational Church, in care of Reverend Randall Green, pastor.
Due to health risks of Covid-19, the family will have a private service.
