Alicia Hernandez
Services for Alicia Hernandez, 91, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mrs. Hernandez was born November 13, 1929 in Laredo, Texas, the daughter of the late Rosa (DeLaCruz) and Francisco Morado. She passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Hernandez was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzle and playing Bingo. She especially loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Robert Sanchez; daughters, Herlinda Harrison and Gloria Zapata and husband Juan Sr.; 14 grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Elizabeth Lara and Rosa Elena DeLeon.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hernandez was preceded in death by her husband, Fermin Hernandez in August 2020; son, Fermin Hernandez, Jr.; daughter, Mary Ellen Maldonado; son-in-law, Eric Harrison; and daughter-in-law, Elida G. Sanchez.
Pallbearers will be Juan Zapata, Jr., Adrian Zapata, Leo Macias, Eduardo Noe Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez, and Jose Fernando Hernandez.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time Friday morning at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
