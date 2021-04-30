Gracelynn Mae Allen
Memorial services for Gracelynn Mae Allen, of Huntington, will be at 12:30 p.m. May 16 at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Gracelynn Mae was born and died April 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Baby Rosetta James
Memorial services for Baby Rosetta James, 93, of Corrigan, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis Toran Retirement Community. She was born Dec. 4, 1927, and died April 24, 2021, at Larkspur.
Samuel Y. Jones
Graveside services for Samuel Y. Jones, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary. He was born Nov. 11, 1957, and died April 22, 2021, at Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Kevin “Killer” McMullen Sr.
Services for Kevin “Killer” McMullen Sr., 52, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday. Kevin was born Feb. 16, 1969, in Lufkin and died April 29, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.