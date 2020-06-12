Triston Rance (Dewberry) Justus
Funeral services for Triston Rance (Dewberry) Justus, 23, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Chapel in the Rivercrest Community with Pastor Roger Justus and Sister Charlene Justus officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Triston was born June 14, 1996 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Jason Brent Dewberry and Kimberly Diane (Cannon) Justus, and died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Lufkin.
Triston loved to hunt, fish, mud hogg, and do anything outdoors. He was a serious gamer and also enjoyed working on his truck. Triston’s new born baby girl was his pride and joy.
He is survived by his fiancé, Matesha McDaniel of Lufkin; daughter, Athena Justus of Lufkin; step-daughters, Maddilyn “Maddie” Welch and McKinle “Red” McDaniel, both of Lufkin; parents, Kimberly and Daniel Justus of Lufkin and Jason and Katherine Dewberry of Bedias; brothers, Kristofer Cannon of Bedias; brother and sister-in-law, Kameron and Zoe Dewberry of El Paso; sister, Samantha Dewberry of College Station; sister and brother-in-law, Alvina and Anthony Johnson of Huntington; sisters, Destiny, Ashlie and Lili Dewberry, all of Bedias; grandparents, Leland and Linda Cannon and Pastor Roger and Sister Charlene Justus, all of Lufkin; grandmother, Carolyn Hickman of Huntington; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special pet Freya.
Triston was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Dewberry; great grandfather, Auby Cannon Jr.; and cousins, Christopher Rance Cockrell and Hunter Justus.
Pallbearers will be John Justus II, Jace Powell, Clarence Williamson, Quenton Wilson, Benny Tubbs, and Freedom Tubbs.
Honorary pallbearer will be Ford Sessions.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at New Hope Chapel.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
